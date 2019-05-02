Get your 40 winks even while taking chemotherapy

Dr Amit Jotwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cancer treatment can cause anxiety and stress.Research findings indicate that 30 to 50 per cent of cancer patients struggle with sleep. There are more than 100 types of chemotherapy drugs and each comes with its own individual chemical composition and side effects. It might be 6.30am and you might still be tossing and turning in your bed like a creaky door does on its hinge. But don’t despair, there’s help.

Sleep and recuperation are among the biggest favours you can do to yourself. Sleep accelerates the healing process. Sleeping in a dark environment is also recommended as it helps the production of melatonin, an essential ingredient of the skin to keep away cancers. It also increases the effect of lymphocytes and white blood cells that fight off foreign invaders keeping the body’s immunity system in check.

Tips to sleep well

■ Talk to your healthcare team about it

There is no need to be embarrassed if you need sleep and anti-anxiety medicines. As important as chemotherapy is in cancer treatment, it can tax your body. Your body needs sleep in order to fight cancer. If you’re worried about getting addicted, there are stories of how people have successfully weaned off them.

■ Try to stay awake during the day

Staying awake during the day can create enough deficit sleep for you to fall asleep at night. That does not mean you cannot lie down and take some rest but a regular habit of sleeping during day time might reduce sleeping time at night for many people.

■ Follow a regular sleep schedule

Your body will catch a signal and crash when it is time to sleep. Do not keep an eye on the clock while trying to sleep. Relax and it would happen smoothly.

■ Don’t eat or exercise for two hours before bedtime

This is sound advice. Keep yourself light and easy just before going to bed.

■Lay off alcohol and tobacco

These can lead to fragmented sleep patterns and counter the effect of chemo drugs on the tumour.

■ Keep a sleep diary

A sleep diary can help you spot patterns that are unique your sleeping habits. If, for example, you find yourself in pain or feeling nauseous, tell your cancer care team. They will be happy to give you just the thing you need.

(The writer is the co-founder of onco.com)