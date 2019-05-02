Home Cities Bengaluru

Is there a mistake you would avoid in your journey so far?

I believe that every startup journey by definition includes a series of mistakes and failures.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I believe that every startup journey by definition includes a series of mistakes and failures. The one mistake I wish I would have avoided is emotional investment. When we set out to solve SMB Commerce for India, we believed we could solve every problem that SMBs had with going digital. What we did not realise was that some problems were bigger than others and need to be solved first.

What we didn’t realise was that the inability to focus on one set of problems for our users would bring in a lot of noise internally and externally. This prevented us from really going deep into a problem and solving it fully.

Finally, we realised this: We refocused our energy towards solving logistics and consumer experience for our sellers and have not seen failure since then. We have successfully been able to grow 3X year
on year.   

- Sahil Goel, CEO and co-founder, Shiprocket

 

It hasn’t been long since I began my startup journey but every day I get to learn something new. But the one mistake I could have avoided was not relying so much on systems and processes by being more flexible.

As a young graduate fresh out of a business school, I had a firm belief that the systematic implementation of processes would lead to a productive working environment and a successful startup, which is not entirely wrong theoretically. But what working with multiple brands taught me was that while setting up a proper course of action is the right way to implement things, it wasn’t necessarily the ‘right way’ for my startup.

We deal with multiple brands that have distinct use and clientele. Thus we eventually had to acknowledge that every brand will have customised requirements and needs that will need personalised solutions. So there can never be one correct set of system and processes that will help. We were mistaking products to be the business wherein the business is to create repetitive customers who are interested in the next product that the import house has to offer.

- Saania Singh, co-founder, Zero Gravity Aesthetics

 

I wish I could avoid launching a product without understanding user behaviour. Any product that does not satisfy a need will surely fail.

Due to a lack of market study and understanding market demand, we could not fulfil the requirements of our end users. Understanding product adoption is vital leading to acceptance and use of a new product or service to assess its potential. The distinction between the short term and the long term is important for innovations and experiments that create a completely new product category. It also has many implications for the dynamic marketing mix strategies, whether pricing or promotion strategies. Though our plan did not work out as we expected it to be, I did not lose hope. Mistakes can always be rectified if one learns from those mistakes.

- Anil Nagar, founder and CEO, Adda247

