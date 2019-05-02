Home Cities Bengaluru

Officials gear up to tackle waterlogging

Officials are also taking precautionary measures to ensure that the drain water does not mix with the piped drinking water which would lead to water-borne diseases.

Published: 02nd May 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city which received copious showers on Tuesday is staring at a possibility of water- and vector-borne diseases due to proper precautionary measures not being taken by the locals and departments alike.

With spurts of rain, which was a relief to most city-dwellers facing the wrath of the merciless weather and drought conditions of late, health officials have highlighted the potential outbreak of chikungunya, dengue, malaria and typhoid among several other diseases. Officials from the health department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have, meanwhile, begun their bit of cleaning up with the help of Asha and health workers.

Dr Mahmood Shariff, research officer at National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said that chances of water-logging and thereby mosquito breeding are high as due to showers not being continuous.
“Water stagnating in larger areas tends to breed malarial mosquitoes, while those in para-domestic or domestic sites are prone to seeing chikungunya and dengue mosquitoes which are container breeders. Shortage of water leads to people storing water in vessels, but one must ensure they are properly covered,” Shereif added.

