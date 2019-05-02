On her 12th birthday, fan travels 600 km to cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore on home turf

Saji Mathew By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aarushi Shriniwas Yemul travelled more than 600 km from Solapur in Maharashtra on her birthday to reach Chinnaswamy stadium for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. However, to her disappointment, the match was called off due to heavy rain. “I really wanted to see RCB winning today but the unexpected rain ruined the match and I”m disappointed,” said Yemul.

Yemul, a Class 7 student of Indian Model School, Solapur decided to spend her birthday with RCB at their home ground. She is a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli and RCB for years now. Since her childhood, she had a strong passion for sports, especially cricket.

Her father Dr Shriniwas Yemul said she has got cricket and Kohli in her blood as she truely loves both since she was a child. “She wished to be here for the match on her birthday, so we came. Last year, we went to Delhi for RCB’s match with Delhi Daredevils,” he said. Yemul is a fan of RCB from the age of seven and religiously follows every match of the team. “I love watching Kohli play for RCB at Chinnaswammy Stadium and the vibrant crowd here is always a delight to watch. It was my dream to be here with this crowd and cheer for my favourites,” she said.

Yemul was too excited when she came to know that RCB has got a home match on her birthday and planned to join them in the city. She managed to buy her ticket from her savings alone. She, along with her family, took a train from Solapur to reach Bengaluru in the morning for the match.

Her mother Dr Vaishali Shriniwas Yemul said she loves cricket more than anything. She cried when RCB lost the first match against Chennai Super Kings. “Her father and I made a lot of effort to console her. When we asked her what she wants on her birthday, she informed us that she already had a plan of visiting Bengaluru for the match,” she said.

Yemul also finds time to attend coaching classes for cricket. She is getting trained at Jamshri Cricket Academy, Solapur under coaches Anil Sabrani and Rajeev Desai. She also plays for the school cricket team. “It is my dream to represent Indian Women’s cricket team in future and I’m working hard to achieve it,” said Yemuli. Anil Sabrani, Yemuli’s coach and former Ranji player for Maharashtra, said she is one of the best cricketers he has trained so far and is an upcoming gem in the field. “She is extremely hardworking and I hope she gets rewarded for it soon,” he said.