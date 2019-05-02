Home Cities Bengaluru

On her 12th birthday, fan travels 600 km to cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore on home turf

Yemul, a Class 7 student of Indian Model School, Solapur decided to spend her birthday with RCB at their home ground.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

On her 12th birthday, fan travels 600 km to cheer for Royal Challengers Bangalore on home turf

Aarushi Yemul was excited to see RCB play against RR on her birthday  Shriram B N

By Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aarushi Shriniwas Yemul travelled more than 600 km from Solapur in Maharashtra on her birthday to reach Chinnaswamy stadium for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. However, to her disappointment, the match was called off due to heavy rain. “I really wanted to see RCB winning today but the unexpected rain ruined the match and I”m disappointed,” said Yemul.

Yemul, a Class 7 student of Indian Model School, Solapur decided to spend her birthday with RCB at their home ground. She is a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli and RCB for years now. Since her childhood, she had a strong passion for sports, especially cricket.

Her father Dr Shriniwas Yemul said she has got cricket and Kohli in her blood as she truely loves both since she was a child. “She wished to be here for the match on her birthday, so we came. Last year, we went to Delhi for RCB’s match with Delhi Daredevils,” he said. Yemul is a fan of RCB from the age of seven and religiously follows every match of the team. “I love watching Kohli play for RCB at Chinnaswammy Stadium and the vibrant crowd here is always a delight to watch. It was my dream to be here with this crowd and cheer for my favourites,” she said.

Yemul was too excited when she came to know that RCB has got a home match on her birthday and planned to join them in the city. She managed to buy her ticket from her savings alone. She, along with her family, took a train from Solapur to reach Bengaluru in the morning for the match.

Her mother Dr Vaishali Shriniwas Yemul said she loves cricket more than anything. She cried when RCB lost the first match against Chennai Super Kings. “Her father and I made a lot of effort to console her. When we asked her what she wants on her birthday, she informed us that she already had a plan of visiting Bengaluru for the match,” she said.

Yemul also finds time to attend coaching classes for cricket. She is getting trained at Jamshri Cricket Academy, Solapur under coaches Anil Sabrani and Rajeev Desai. She also plays for the school cricket team. “It is my dream to represent Indian Women’s cricket team in future and I’m working hard to achieve it,” said Yemuli. Anil Sabrani, Yemuli’s coach and former Ranji player for Maharashtra, said she is one of the best cricketers he has trained so far and is an upcoming gem in the field. “She is extremely hardworking and I hope she gets rewarded for it soon,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore Chinnaswamy stadium birthday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp