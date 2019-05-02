Home Cities Bengaluru

Pcos: unnoticed silent disorder

Excess hair growth, mostly on the face or increased bursts of acne are observed in women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A human body has always been the most advanced and most complicated machine with several systems working together inside. While the capabilities of the body our astonishing, its complications are severe too. A combination of our lifestyle and body functioning can at times disrupt the functioning of one body part which can, in turn, show its effect further on other systems and complicate the condition further.

To add to it, the social media scenario that can make anything a rage has allowed youngsters to stay more aware, more informed but also more conscious about their health, their bodies, and their looks. Due to lifestyle choices and certain trends, ovarian disorders (PCOS or PCOD) have also become common, without us realising.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a complex endocrine system disorder among women, usually in the reproductive age. The hormonal imbalance affects the ovaries. Irregular or decrease in frequency of menstrual periods or excessive male hormone level effects such as excess of hair growth especially facial or increased bursts of acne are observed in women with PCOS. Sometimes, there is also metabolism issues that impact their overall health and even appearance especially more prone for developing diabetes later in life. 1 in 10 women in childbearing age are likely to get affected by PCOS; however, it can happen at any age. In PCOS, ovaries fail to regularly develop or release eggs. Otherwise, the ovaries produce an egg which is released every month as part of a healthy menstrual cycle.

Dr Beena Jeysingh, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur Road

