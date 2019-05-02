Residents hit the streets to save heritage locality

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pottery Town, a historical and artistically significant part of Bengaluru, known to have existed since British times, will soon fade into history with the upcoming Reach 6 22km Metro line running between Gottigere and Nagawara.

On Wednesday, Pottery towners staged a protest to save their heritage.

A few months ago, it was made known that work from Vellara Junction to Pottery Town -- a distance of 5.63km -- would start in the next few months. However, markings on shops and houses a few weeks ago brought them on to the streets.

“We are 40-50 families staying here. We have been living here for ages. My great-grandfather started this business, after which it was taken over by his children, and now my father is doing it. This is his profession and our livelihood. We see our father struggle day and night, and I had a dream of starting an online shopping website to sell pottery items. But it will not be possible once this is destroyed,” said a

tearful Meenakshi, a BCom graduate and resident of Pottery Town.

Ashwini, an interior designer, said, “My father is a potter, and these things are made by hand, with blood and sweat. Nowadays, people have started using aluminium and steel products and disposable and low-cost plastic or paper cups. But in the long run, it will definitely spoil people’s health and they will return to using mud products.”

Amarnath brought to light the seasonal use of products here. “During summer, people buy more water jugs and glasses. During the monsoon, they buy pots for plants. Restaurants buy huge pots throughout the year, on which rotis and tandoori chicken is made. These are known as ‘tandoori’ pots. Where will they get them after this place is gone?” he said.

Muthu Kumar, a physical instructor in a school, said, “The Metro is a great way to commute but it can’t be built at the cost of people’s profession. My grandmother is 80 years old, and she still makes pots. Our store is here since her grandparents’ time, and is run efficiently. This is where we live and we will not move.”

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told TNIE, “We had spoken to many families and they were all fine with it. I’m not aware of the protest. We are acquiring the land only where the station is coming up. Some of the land there belongs to the government, so we will have to evacuate them and give compensation to those who own the land in the area. We need place to keep our construction material and equipment, as the excavation will be carried out 20 metres below.”