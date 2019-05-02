Robins send smiles to workers on May 1

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 10 am, volunteers who call themselves ‘Robins’ stood at the Jayanagar 4th Block bus stand, and got into buses briefly parked at the stand or traffic signal to offer buttermilk, bananas and biscuits to BMTC drivers and conductors. They thanked them for their work in the society on the occasion of International Workers’ day, commonly known as May Day.

“Women conductors got emotional and said no one had made such a gesture for them before. In the beginning, the bus drivers and auto drivers who were at the auto stand were surprised and asked as to why we were offering them snacks and juices. We explained that we were honouring them for their service to the society as workers and they were extremely happy,” said Nagaraj G, one of the Robins at Jayanagar.

Over 500 Robins spread out in different parts of the city to honour construction labourers, pourakarmikas, bus conductors, drivers, security guards and others who work tirelessly for the society by distributing water, fruits, juices and biscuits along with pamphlets thanking them for their contribution.

“We announced our plans for the drive a few days ago on social media and several individuals, resident welfare associations and apartments contacted us and gave us bananas, mangoes, apples, juices of lime, mango, orange, buttermilk including home-made ones, and water. We had volunteers conducting the drive at Yeshwanthpur, Koramangala,Whitefield, Hebbal, Nagawara, Hennur, Yelahanka, Jayanagar, HSR Layout and Domlur,” said Vikas Agarwal, a Robin at Whitefield.

Robin Hood army is a volunteer group that takes surplus food from restaurants, residents, apartments, party halls, etc to distribute to the needy. Their name takes inspiration from the folklore of Robin Hood, who used to steal money from the rich and give to the poor. “For May Day, we wanted to offer something to workers that would give them respite from the summer heat, which is why we decided on juices and fruits. Their jobs are difficult and their contributions must be appreciated,” Agarwal added.

“Ironically, construction labourers and security guards were on duty when the rest of us have a holiday on Workers’ day. We wanted to appreciate their work and they felt happy when we told them why we were doing the drive. We distributed biscuits and butter milk to them at Ejipura,” said Tousif Anjun, a Robin at Koramangala.