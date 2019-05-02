Home Cities Bengaluru

Robins send smiles to workers on May 1

Robin Hood army is a volunteer group that takes surplus food from restaurants, residents, apartments, party halls, etc to distribute to the needy.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

An auto driver looks happy after a Robin gave him a drink

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 10 am, volunteers who call themselves ‘Robins’ stood at the Jayanagar 4th Block bus stand, and got into buses briefly parked at the stand or traffic signal to offer buttermilk, bananas and biscuits to BMTC drivers and conductors. They thanked them for their work in the society on the occasion of International Workers’ day, commonly known as May Day.

“Women conductors got emotional and said no one had made such a gesture for them before. In the beginning, the bus drivers and auto drivers who were at the auto stand were surprised and asked as to why we were offering them snacks and juices. We explained that we were honouring them for their service to the society as workers and they were extremely happy,” said Nagaraj G, one of the Robins at Jayanagar.
Over 500 Robins spread out in different parts of the city to honour construction labourers, pourakarmikas, bus conductors, drivers, security guards and others who work tirelessly for the society by distributing water, fruits, juices and biscuits along with pamphlets thanking them for their contribution.

“We announced our plans for the drive a few days ago on social media and several individuals, resident welfare associations and apartments contacted us and gave us bananas, mangoes, apples, juices of lime, mango, orange, buttermilk including home-made ones, and water. We had volunteers conducting the drive at Yeshwanthpur, Koramangala,Whitefield, Hebbal, Nagawara, Hennur, Yelahanka, Jayanagar, HSR Layout and Domlur,” said Vikas Agarwal, a Robin at Whitefield.

Robin Hood army is a volunteer group that takes surplus food from restaurants, residents, apartments, party halls, etc to distribute to the needy. Their name takes inspiration from the folklore of Robin Hood, who used to steal money from the rich and give to the poor. “For May Day, we wanted to offer something to workers that would give them respite from the summer heat, which is why we decided on juices and fruits. Their jobs are difficult and their contributions must be appreciated,” Agarwal added.

“Ironically, construction labourers and security guards were on duty when the rest of us have a holiday on Workers’ day. We wanted to appreciate their work and they felt happy when we told them why we were doing the drive. We distributed biscuits and butter milk to them at Ejipura,” said Tousif Anjun, a Robin at Koramangala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
May Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp