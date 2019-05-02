Spectacled cobra, eggs rescued

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday morning, when a resident of OMBR layout, Banaswadi, was having a look at the construction activity happening in his house compound area, he happened to see a snake — which not only scared him, but also the labourers who were working there. The snake was a spectacled cobra.

Immediately BBMP wildllife rescuer ‘Hisss’ Mohan was informed. When the workers saw that the cobra had disappeared, they resumed work again and a few minutes later another cobra 5ft in length with its eggs were spotted. Mohan reached the spot and he was able to catch the female cobra and the six eggs.

They were a total of 12 eggs, but six were damaged due to the tractors running on them. While Mohan put the eggs in a box and transported it to a rescue rehab centre where the eggs will be kept in incubators, the cobra was left into its nearest habitat.