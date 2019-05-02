Home Cities Bengaluru

The night brings terror to citizens in Benson Town

Miscreants scare locals with hockey stick, knife; target smartphone users; one held.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the last ten days, residents in Benson Town have been shivering to step out late at night, even to drop the garbage at the corner. Reason: Two miscreants on a scooter have been terrorising pedestrians threatening to hit at will with a hockey stick or use a long knife if mobile phones are not parted with. Following repeated complaints from the locals, the J C Nagar police nabbed one individual on Tuesday night with the help of CCTV footage.

Raman Sai (name changed) who works in an eatery was the latest victim. He had gone to attend nature’s call near a garbage spot on Church Road on May 3. Two people stopped a vehicle and alighted from it. Still quaking with fear, he told The New Indian Express, “One person had a long knife hidden from view behind. He brandished it and placed it on my stomach and asked me to hand over my phone. I screamed loudly. They shouted filthy words.”

Two staffers heard me and came running and stopped them. They left and we rushed toward the shop. “They came again and threatened all of us. A few people were at the shop but everyone was scared because of their knife. They promised to return,” Raman added.  

In another incident that took place around midnight a week ago on the 4th Main Road in Chinnappa Garden, the duo hit a youngster hard on his knee using a hockey stick making him collapse for refusing to hand over his phone.

The duo then continued along the road and threatened a woman.”It was terrifying. The vehicle stopped ahead of me while I was walking. One of them approached me with a hockey stick which had a sharp knife at the edge. He gestured for the phone. On an impulse, I ran. They chased me on the scooter, hit my shoulder with the sharp end of the stick and fled,” she said.

A top cop said they reviewed CCTV footage and caught one of the boys. “He is a habitual offender. We are interrogating him to catch his companion.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benson Town

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp