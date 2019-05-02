Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield in a black spot

Majority of fatal accidents this year, till March 31, occurred at Chikkajala with 16 deaths, followed by Whitefield with 11 deaths.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as many as 47 accident-prone spots in the city  Pushkar V

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the footsteps of Chennai and New Delhi, which are notorious for road accidents, Bengaluru has earned the title of being one of the top three metro cities in the country to witness the highest number of accidents. Not only that, 2019 has seen a slight increase in the number of road accidents. In fact, the majority of fatal accidents in the city occur at Chikkajala, with 15 cases already this year and 16 deaths, followed by Whitefield, with 11 cases and 11 deaths.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as many as 47 accident-prone spots in the city. These black spots see more than five fatal accidents in a year. According to Chikkajala traffic inspector Velu Kumar, the MVIT junction is the biggest black spot in the city. “It is a national highway and people tend to drive fast here. The NH7 includes Chikkajala, Yelahanka and Devanahalli but at Chikkajala, there are villagers who cross the road without using the underpass that is reserved for pedestrian use. They should be made aware of the issue,” said Kumar.

“Whitefield is too large an area, which,ideally, should have two police stations. Currently, the road is zig-zag since work for road widening is under way,” said Whitefield traffic inspector Channesh.

According to a senior traffic police official, there are two kinds of roads in Bengaluru. “On broader roads, motorists drive at high speeds, which leads to accidents. On roads that are narrow, bumper-to-bumper traffic causes accidents,’’ he said.

Urban expert V Ravichandar stated that proper road design and installing warning signals ahead of a location is what is required at these black sports. However, measures should be taken in specific areas after studying the accidents. “If the cause of the accident is pedestrian, then footpaths are essential,” Ravichandar added.

Earlier this year, Home Minister M B Patil had instructed the city police and the authorities concerned to come up with solutions to reduce accidents in such areas. Traffic officials said Road Safety Week is organised to raise public awareness about traffic rules with an eye on reducing casualties due to road accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Whitefield accidents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp