Whitefield in a black spot

BENGALURU: Following the footsteps of Chennai and New Delhi, which are notorious for road accidents, Bengaluru has earned the title of being one of the top three metro cities in the country to witness the highest number of accidents. Not only that, 2019 has seen a slight increase in the number of road accidents. In fact, the majority of fatal accidents in the city occur at Chikkajala, with 15 cases already this year and 16 deaths, followed by Whitefield, with 11 cases and 11 deaths.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified as many as 47 accident-prone spots in the city. These black spots see more than five fatal accidents in a year. According to Chikkajala traffic inspector Velu Kumar, the MVIT junction is the biggest black spot in the city. “It is a national highway and people tend to drive fast here. The NH7 includes Chikkajala, Yelahanka and Devanahalli but at Chikkajala, there are villagers who cross the road without using the underpass that is reserved for pedestrian use. They should be made aware of the issue,” said Kumar.

“Whitefield is too large an area, which,ideally, should have two police stations. Currently, the road is zig-zag since work for road widening is under way,” said Whitefield traffic inspector Channesh.

According to a senior traffic police official, there are two kinds of roads in Bengaluru. “On broader roads, motorists drive at high speeds, which leads to accidents. On roads that are narrow, bumper-to-bumper traffic causes accidents,’’ he said.

Urban expert V Ravichandar stated that proper road design and installing warning signals ahead of a location is what is required at these black sports. However, measures should be taken in specific areas after studying the accidents. “If the cause of the accident is pedestrian, then footpaths are essential,” Ravichandar added.

Earlier this year, Home Minister M B Patil had instructed the city police and the authorities concerned to come up with solutions to reduce accidents in such areas. Traffic officials said Road Safety Week is organised to raise public awareness about traffic rules with an eye on reducing casualties due to road accidents.