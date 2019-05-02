Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman accuses beautician of stealing diamond, but story doesn’t ring true

A 29-year-old woman who had called a beautician to her home for a facial and makeup, ended up losing her diamond ring.

Published: 02nd May 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman who had called a beautician to her home for a facial and makeup, ended up losing her diamond ring. The woman had taken off her ring when she was getting her facial done and had kept it on the bed.

After the beauticians left, the woman went to get her ring, but found it gone. Suspecting the beautician, she complained to the salon - YLG Home Salon in Kodihalli - management, who promised her they’d take action against the beautician and return the ring in three days. When they didn’t respond, the woman approached the police.

Pamidi Moulika, a resident of Amrutha Nagar in Bellandur, called the salon on April 17 and asked them to send a beautician to her house, and they sent Shalini from their staff.

The management called back on April 26 saying Shalini was not accepting the allegations. Moulika then filed a  complaint with Bellandur police. An investigating officer said they have taken up a case and are investigating.

“I went to their house around 5.45 pm. Moulika and her sister got waxing done, not a facial. She is lying, as we have the bills. Moreover, her father-in-law came to the salon on April 23 (to complain). If she noticed the ring missing on April 17, why did they come on April 23?”  

She added that the police called her to the station and she cooperated with the investigation. “Police asked Moulika to come too. We waited for four hours, but she didnt show up. The sisters were not wearing anything during the procedures. When I was doing waxing, they were busy booking hotels in Goa. They didn’t get up to wash their faces, as they claimed. I went straight to the salon after finishing. I earn up to `45,000 a month, I dont have to steal someone’s valuables,” Shalini said, adding that she would file a complaint against Moulika if she continues to harass her.

