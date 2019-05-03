Body of man who ended life in Kuwait returns

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four days after Bengalurean Arshad Ali ended his life in Kuwait, his family members were able to fly his body down, thanks to timely support from the Regional Passport Office here and the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Ali’s body reached Kempe Gowda International Airport at 8.55 am on Thursday.Speaking to TNIE Salma, Arshad’s cousin, said, “We really want to thank the embassy and the Koramangala passport office, particularly Regional Passport Officer Bharath Kumar Kuthati, for the timely he offered us.”

Ali was working as a driver for an MP with the Kuwaiti Ministry. “His employee has borne all the expenses of bringing his body back,” Salma said.