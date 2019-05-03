Canara Bank’s ex-manager gets 5-yr jail for amassing assets worth Rs 4.9 cr

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: H S Eshwar, ex-manager of Canara Bank’s Srirangapatna branch in Mandya district, has been sentenced to five-year simple imprisonment for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) of `4.90 crore, which is 1,357.42 per cent to his known sources of income. The special court for CBI cases also slapped a fine of `50 lakh on him.

Judge S H Pushpanjali Devi sentenced Eshwar after the offences punishable under Section 13(2) read with 13(1) of Prevention of Corruption Act were proved. The court also ordered to attach all the assets registered in the name of Eshwar and those necessary directions be issued to the concerned banks to remit the proceeds of the Fixed Deposits and the cash balance, and the same should be appropriated and adjusted towards the fine amounts.

Eshwar was chargesheeted by the CBI for allegedly receiving `3.78 crore from the beneficiaries of bogus Inland Letters of Credit (ILCs) worth crores of rupees. He allegedly got deposited the bribe money to his accounts and also of his family members between September 24, 2012 and December 26, 2012.

“Eshwar occupied a higher position in the bank. If persons holding higher positions indulge in corruption, not only staffers below get encouraged to indulge in corruption, but also the person holding higher position will not be in a position to take action against delinquent officials. The background of these factual and legal position and the magnitude of the disproportionate assets acquired by Eshwar leave no scope for any leniency or sympathy,” the court said.

“Only the courts of law shall curtail this type of serious offence of corruption by awarding appropriate sentence. If any lenient view is taken and no proper and appropriate sentence is awarded for the offender, then the public will lose the faith in the courts,” the court further added.