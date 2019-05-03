CBSE results: Bengaluru students make a mark

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lakhs of students awaiting their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results, received a surprise when the results were announced on Thursday morning. Surprisingly, the board, did not issue a notification before releasing the results, as it usually does.

“We never expected the results would be announced today. We knew they would be announced sometime in the first week of May but this was so sudden. I am in my grandmother’s house in a village near Ballari. I was excited when my parents called me to tell me that I scored 95 percent,” said Sripriya N of National Public School, Indiranagar.

CBSE Board chairperson Anita Karwal said the overall pass percentage is 83.4 as opposed to 83.01 percent in 2018. She said both the toppers were girls from Uttar Pradesh. They scored 499 out of 500. “This year, girls performed better than boys by a difference of 9 percent,” she said.

“Around 88.7 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12 exam this year as compared to 79.4 percent boys. Transgenders have also performed well this time,” said Karwal.

A total of 94,299 students secured 90 per cent marks in Class 12 examination. Last year, 72,599 secured more than 90 per cent. Meanwhile 17,693 students scored above 95 per cent as compared to 12,737 students last year.

Meanwhile, the three regions that saw the highest pass percentages are Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

From Bengaluru, five students have topped the list with over 490 marks. Jeffin Biju of Sri Chaitanya Techno School and Ananya R Burli of BGS National Public School, Bannerghatta road scored 493 out of 500. Aparna A Gupte of National Public School, Indiranagar and Prakhar Goel of PSBB Learning leadership Academy scored 492 and Kaustubh Roy of National Public School, Koramangala has scored 491.

Parents were happy that for the first time the board announced the class 12 results in just 28 days after the exam. The class 12 exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4. More than 13 lakh students appeared for the exam.

