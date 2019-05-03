CBSE results: Mom’s dream inspires him to top college

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Giving wings to his mother’s dreams, this young boy from a residential college in the city came out with flying colours in the CBSE Class 12 examination. He has emerged as the college topper with 95.8 per cent.

Jayanth V, student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Baglur, son of V Varadaraju, a handloom weaver, had lost his mother two years ago to multiple organ failure. It was a setback, he said, adding, that his determination to do well too sprung from it.

“My mother wanted me to study well and do well in life. That inspired me to study harder,” he said.

With 95 each in English, Computer and Physics, and 97 in Chemistry and Mathematics, Jayanth has stepped up as an inspiration to his younger sister and peers.

He aspires to join the defence. “I am awaiting results for the NDA examination. After clearing JEE mains , I am applying to advanced, while also awaiting results for the KCET,” he told The New Indian Express.

While expressing pride in the results of his students, college vice-principal Asokan said the residential college tries to provide holistic growth to students who are often from difficult backgrounds.