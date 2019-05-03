Home Cities Bengaluru

Family pressure: Student runs away to avoid taking NEET

After his mother forced him to write NEET exams, an 18-year-old boy ran away from his home in Hanumanthanagar near Basavanagudi on Wednesday.

Published: 03rd May 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After his mother forced him to write NEET exams, an 18-year-old boy ran away from his home in Hanumanthanagar near Basavanagudi on Wednesday. His bereaved parents took the help of social media to track him, and filed a missing persons case with the city police.The student, who is still missing,  has been identified as Kshiteesh Bhardwaj.

Sharath, Kshiteesh’s brother, said that before running away his brother penned a letter in which he wrote that he was not interested in doing medicals, but his mother, a vice-principal in a private college, was forcing him to take NEET exams.

Kshiteesh left home around 9 am, and was later seen in Banashankari that afternoon. “He was last seen boarding the Metro in Basavanagudi and getting down at Majestic,” the police said, adding that despite checking many CCTV cameras, they could not locate him.

“We have contacted his friends in case they have heard from him, and have also shared his photo on various social media sites,” Sharath said. If any one finds him, they are requested to contact his family at 9845513433 or 9844096728, he added.

