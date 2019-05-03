Goes on shopping spree: Conman gets credit card in another man’s name, splurges

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old man, working as a senior manager in a private firm, got the shock of his life when he received a message from his bank stating Rs 28,000 had been debited from his account. On inquiring with the bank, he learned that an unknown person provided his ID proofs and applied for a credit card in his name and linked it to his ICICI bank account. The miscreant used the credit card to make purchases worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi and Gurgaon.

The victim was working in Gurgaon and was transferred to Bengaluru in January. The card was delivered to the victim’s company in Gurgaon. He suspects someone forged the documents and availed the credit card. Mohammed Imran Khan, a resident of Jakkur, has filed complaint with Amruthally police. In his complaint, Khan said that on April 29, he got the message from the bank that stated `22,840 had been debited from his account. Khan has an account with ICICI bank.

Khan immediately called the bank’s call centre and inquired about the transaction. The bank told him the money was deducted for using a credit card. Khan clarified that he does not have a credit card. The call centre staff said the application for a credit card was submitted on March 27 and it was delivered to his Gurgaon office on March 30.

He was told that the credit card limit was `4.8 lakh and it has been used in different shopping places in Delhi and Gurgaon.Speaking to TNIE Khan said, “I don’t suspect anyone specific as of now. I have asked the bank to provide me the details of who gave them the application and what documents were produced. The bank officials told me that the application has my signature on it and it was verified.”

“I asked the bank how they could link my account without verifying with me first using the mobile number provided. They say they have started an investigation from their end and they will provide me with all the details after that is over and they will take necessary steps. If the bank doesn’t respond properly I will take legal action against them,” said Khan.

The fraudster, who got a credit card has bought electronic goods worth Rs 3 lakh, purchased car spare parts and he has bought many pairs of shoes. The rest was spent on liquor.An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of cheating by impersonation and we are investigating the case. It is a tough task as the fraud happened in Gurgaon and Delhi.”