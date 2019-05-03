Home Cities Bengaluru

Israel launches Holocaust memorial project in Bengaluru

The consulate is collaborating with several diplomatic missions, academic, religious and civil institutions for this purpose.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

(Left) Takayuki Kitagawa, Consul General of Japan in Bangalore and (right) Dana Kursh, Consul-General of Israel, interact during the launch of ‘Leadership Beyond Duty’ initiative on Thursday| Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consulate-General of Israel to South India on Thursday launched a year-long project titled ‘Leadership Beyond Duty’ as a mark of respect for Holocaust Remembrance Day (May 2) in Israel, although the United Nations has declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

An exhibition titled ‘Beyond Duty’ was held by the consulate to commemorate and remember the Jewish Holocaust and the victims during World War II through the stories of 22 diplomats from various countries who went beyond their duty to save Jewish people. The exhibition will take place from May 2 to May 9. These 22 diplomats, honoured by Israel, have been given the title of ‘Righteous Among the Nations’ and a place in the ‘Yad Vashem’, Israel’s official remembrance centre for individuals who showcased their courage and fearlessness during the time of Adolf Hitler.

The consulate is collaborating with several diplomatic missions, academic, religious and civil institutions for this purpose. Movie-screenings, workshops and lectures will take place for all age-groups throughout the year to focus on the need to instill fearless leadership skills in individuals when faced with challenging situations.

The launch was graced by several dignitaries including the Vicar-General of Archdiocese of Bengaluru Father S Jayanathan, Chief Secretary of Karnataka T M Vijay Bhaskar, Consul-General of Israel Dana Kursh, Deputy Consul General of Israel Ariel Seidman, and Deputy Consul General of Germany Karl Ehlerding.

Candles were lit in memory of the millions of lives lost as a result of the holocaust during World War II. A video showcasing the perils of the Holocaust was also presented to understand the extent to which mankind was exploited at the time.

The Fr Jayanathan gave an insight into the reasons behind the mass genocide of Jews, his experience of visiting the Auschwitz camps, and finally, the importance of taking the right measures to curb it. “Sensitivity to mankind is the need of the hour,” he said.

The memorial was quite an emotional one, especially for Ms Kursh, who is a grandchild of Holocaust survivors. “This is deeply emotional for me as an Israeli, a diplomat and a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. I’m hopeful that the stories of brave men and women would be inspirational for all of us,” she said.

Ehlerding, in his speech, said,”As a diplomat, I hope to make the right decisions if faced with a situation where thousands of lives matter.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Holocaust Remembrance Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp