Israel launches Holocaust memorial project in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Consulate-General of Israel to South India on Thursday launched a year-long project titled ‘Leadership Beyond Duty’ as a mark of respect for Holocaust Remembrance Day (May 2) in Israel, although the United Nations has declared January 27 as the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

An exhibition titled ‘Beyond Duty’ was held by the consulate to commemorate and remember the Jewish Holocaust and the victims during World War II through the stories of 22 diplomats from various countries who went beyond their duty to save Jewish people. The exhibition will take place from May 2 to May 9. These 22 diplomats, honoured by Israel, have been given the title of ‘Righteous Among the Nations’ and a place in the ‘Yad Vashem’, Israel’s official remembrance centre for individuals who showcased their courage and fearlessness during the time of Adolf Hitler.

The consulate is collaborating with several diplomatic missions, academic, religious and civil institutions for this purpose. Movie-screenings, workshops and lectures will take place for all age-groups throughout the year to focus on the need to instill fearless leadership skills in individuals when faced with challenging situations.

The launch was graced by several dignitaries including the Vicar-General of Archdiocese of Bengaluru Father S Jayanathan, Chief Secretary of Karnataka T M Vijay Bhaskar, Consul-General of Israel Dana Kursh, Deputy Consul General of Israel Ariel Seidman, and Deputy Consul General of Germany Karl Ehlerding.

Candles were lit in memory of the millions of lives lost as a result of the holocaust during World War II. A video showcasing the perils of the Holocaust was also presented to understand the extent to which mankind was exploited at the time.

The Fr Jayanathan gave an insight into the reasons behind the mass genocide of Jews, his experience of visiting the Auschwitz camps, and finally, the importance of taking the right measures to curb it. “Sensitivity to mankind is the need of the hour,” he said.

The memorial was quite an emotional one, especially for Ms Kursh, who is a grandchild of Holocaust survivors. “This is deeply emotional for me as an Israeli, a diplomat and a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors. I’m hopeful that the stories of brave men and women would be inspirational for all of us,” she said.

Ehlerding, in his speech, said,”As a diplomat, I hope to make the right decisions if faced with a situation where thousands of lives matter.”