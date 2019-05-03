Police nab 4 of gang for robbing musician

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koramangala police have arrested four of a gang who barged into the house of a budding music composer and robbed him. The incident was reported on April 22 and based on a tip-off, the accused were nabbed at Vivek Nagar on Wednesday. The accused were also involved in a robbery by targeting one Paramesh, who was into Gutka distribution.

The culprits are Nikul B S (22), Stephen Raj (25), Venu Yadav (22)and Prem (26), residents of Kammanahalli and Horamavu. One of their associates is still at large.A senior police officer said the gang kidnapped Madhupan S, when he was with his friends. They barged into his house and assaulted the trio before robbing them of their laptops, mobile phones and `10,000 cash. The gang then found ATM cards with Madhupan and demanded the PIN number. When Madhupan refused to share it and they put him in their SUV and sped away.

They beat up Madhupan while demanding the PIN. Madhupan told them he had forgotten it. Then they dumped him near Avalahalli in KR Puram.

A passerby noticed Madhupan and alerted the police. Then he was brought to Bowring hospital .

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and found the car parked in Koramangala. They said the accused were part of a bigger gang who also peddle drugs in the city.Police recovered 5 kg of marijuana from them.