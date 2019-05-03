Home Cities Bengaluru

To park car, man beats up old-age home staff

In order to get a spot to park his car, a man assaulted staff members of an old-age home and the founder’s mother.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to get a spot to park his car, a man assaulted staff members of an old-age home and the founder’s mother.On the night of April 28, the accused, Yogesh Kumar C V, parked his car in front of JMJ old-age home in Basaveshwara Nagar. Chetan, a staff members of the home, asked him to park the car elsewhere as it was blocking the entry. In a fit if rage, Yogesh assaulted Chetan and barged into the old age home. Yogesh was said to have been to an advocate’s office in Third Stage, First Block, Basaveshwaranagar.

Chetan ran into the old age home. Yogesh followed him into the home and started shouting at people inside. Lilli Mery, who is the the home’s founder Amoolya’s mother, was in the old age home at that time. When she asked him who he was and why he was creating a ruckus, Yogesh allegedly told her that the prostitution took place here. “When my mother took objection, he pulled her clothes and and assaulted her,” alleges Amoolya.

Another staff member, Mallikarjun, who witnessed the attack on Mery, rushed to her rescue. Yogesh beat him up as well. He then shouted at Gowri and Ashwini, two other staff members, who were asking him to stop beating Mallikarjun. He caught Gowri and Ashwini and touched them inappropriately. He hurled abuses at them and threatened to kill them. When the inmates of the home and other staff rushed to the spot, Yogesh fled.

When Amoolya reached the home, they went in search of Yogesh and found him in the advocate’s office. “Yogesh was consuming liquor in the advocate’s office. We called the police and complained. He was taken to the police station,” said Amoolya.

Amoolya alleged that Yogesh was involved in crimes and he had come to meet the advocate, whose office was located adjacent to the home. The police initially let Yogesh go by taking the complaint as a non-cognisable offence. “Only after we insisted on an FIR , did they take the necessary steps,” said Amoolya.
An investigating officer said, “We have registered cases against him.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp