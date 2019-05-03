To park car, man beats up old-age home staff

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to get a spot to park his car, a man assaulted staff members of an old-age home and the founder’s mother.On the night of April 28, the accused, Yogesh Kumar C V, parked his car in front of JMJ old-age home in Basaveshwara Nagar. Chetan, a staff members of the home, asked him to park the car elsewhere as it was blocking the entry. In a fit if rage, Yogesh assaulted Chetan and barged into the old age home. Yogesh was said to have been to an advocate’s office in Third Stage, First Block, Basaveshwaranagar.

Chetan ran into the old age home. Yogesh followed him into the home and started shouting at people inside. Lilli Mery, who is the the home’s founder Amoolya’s mother, was in the old age home at that time. When she asked him who he was and why he was creating a ruckus, Yogesh allegedly told her that the prostitution took place here. “When my mother took objection, he pulled her clothes and and assaulted her,” alleges Amoolya.

Another staff member, Mallikarjun, who witnessed the attack on Mery, rushed to her rescue. Yogesh beat him up as well. He then shouted at Gowri and Ashwini, two other staff members, who were asking him to stop beating Mallikarjun. He caught Gowri and Ashwini and touched them inappropriately. He hurled abuses at them and threatened to kill them. When the inmates of the home and other staff rushed to the spot, Yogesh fled.

When Amoolya reached the home, they went in search of Yogesh and found him in the advocate’s office. “Yogesh was consuming liquor in the advocate’s office. We called the police and complained. He was taken to the police station,” said Amoolya.

Amoolya alleged that Yogesh was involved in crimes and he had come to meet the advocate, whose office was located adjacent to the home. The police initially let Yogesh go by taking the complaint as a non-cognisable offence. “Only after we insisted on an FIR , did they take the necessary steps,” said Amoolya.

An investigating officer said, “We have registered cases against him.”