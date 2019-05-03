Trains cancelled due to yard remodelling work

BENGALURU: Due to yard remodelling works at Baiyappanahalli, the following trains will be cancelled from May 4 to May 31. Bengaluru Cantonment - Vijayawada - Bengaluru Cantonment Passenger (Train no. 56503 / 56504); Banaswadi - Hosur - Banaswadi Passenger (Train no. 06571/06572); Banaswadi - Hosur - Banaswadi Passenger (Train no. 06573/06574); Whitefield - Banaswadi-Whitefield Passenger (Train no. 06577/06578); These trains have been partially cancelled- KSR Bengaluru - Arakkonam Passenger (Train no. 56262); Arakkonam - KSR Bengaluru Passenger (Train no. 56261); Sambalpur - Banaswadi Express (Train no. 08301) and the Banaswadi - Sambalpur Express (Train no. 08302).
