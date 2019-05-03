Home Cities Bengaluru

Two men rob 76-yr-old in CM’s neighbourhood

Subbanna, who was robbed, lives 200 metres from HDK’s house in JP Nagar; stole ornaments worth Rs 1.4 lakh.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criminals are getting more and more brazen these days. This is evident when two thieves broke into a house in the high-security neighbourhood of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Posing as employees of Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), they targeted the house of 85-year-old advocate S V Subanna, barely 200 metres from the CM’s residence in JP Nagar 3rd Phase, and escaped with a gold chain and gold bangles, all worth `1.4 lakh.

The duo entered the house on Wednesday afternoon, and incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the Chief Minister’s residential premises as the cameras face the direction in which Subanna’s house is located.

According to the police, the accused came to Subanna’s house at around 12.30 pm when he was alone, and informed him that they had come to inspect the underground drain. Subanna allowed them to enter his house. Then, one of them diverted his attention and took him near the water sump. While Subanna was busy near the sump outside the house, the other miscreant ransacked the house and stole the jewellery. As soon as they left the premises, Subbanna noticed that the wardrobe was wide open and realised that they had stolen some valuables.  

Once he realised he was done in by the duo, he came to the police station and filed a case. CCTV footage has been obtained to ascertain the details of the accused.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Subbanna said “I was resting in my bedroom while my wife had gone to a nearby temple. I did not ask for their ID cards before they came inside. They were speaking in Kannada.

One of them was tall and dressed like an officer. So I did not suspect any foul play. I found out about the robbery an hour after they left and then immediately rushed to the police station. CM Kumarswamy’s house is about 200 metres from my house and CCTV cameras face my house. So it should be easy for the police to track down the accused. FSL officials also inspected the crime scene till 4pm. I hope they will arrest the accused soon.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp