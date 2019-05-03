Two men rob 76-yr-old in CM’s neighbourhood

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criminals are getting more and more brazen these days. This is evident when two thieves broke into a house in the high-security neighbourhood of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Posing as employees of Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), they targeted the house of 85-year-old advocate S V Subanna, barely 200 metres from the CM’s residence in JP Nagar 3rd Phase, and escaped with a gold chain and gold bangles, all worth `1.4 lakh.

The duo entered the house on Wednesday afternoon, and incident has been recorded on the CCTV camera installed at the Chief Minister’s residential premises as the cameras face the direction in which Subanna’s house is located.

According to the police, the accused came to Subanna’s house at around 12.30 pm when he was alone, and informed him that they had come to inspect the underground drain. Subanna allowed them to enter his house. Then, one of them diverted his attention and took him near the water sump. While Subanna was busy near the sump outside the house, the other miscreant ransacked the house and stole the jewellery. As soon as they left the premises, Subbanna noticed that the wardrobe was wide open and realised that they had stolen some valuables.

Once he realised he was done in by the duo, he came to the police station and filed a case. CCTV footage has been obtained to ascertain the details of the accused.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Subbanna said “I was resting in my bedroom while my wife had gone to a nearby temple. I did not ask for their ID cards before they came inside. They were speaking in Kannada.

One of them was tall and dressed like an officer. So I did not suspect any foul play. I found out about the robbery an hour after they left and then immediately rushed to the police station. CM Kumarswamy’s house is about 200 metres from my house and CCTV cameras face my house. So it should be easy for the police to track down the accused. FSL officials also inspected the crime scene till 4pm. I hope they will arrest the accused soon.”