14 Bengaluru-based senior citizens to turn into models for this fashion institute

BENGALURU: Savita Mohan has spent the past few days practising for an upcoming fashion show, which will be her first one. But more than nervousness, the 60-year-old is more intrigued than anything. “It’s fun to just try a new experience,” she said with a smile.

Mohan will be joined by 13 others from the Silver Surfers Club for senior citizens, who will be walking the ramp at JD Institute of Fashion’s Annual Awards 2019 at the Lalit Ashok on May 4. The institute chose to collaborate with seniors in an attempt to break stereotypes about fashion belonging only to the young.

Monisha Amarnath, a third-year fashion student at the institute who has been designing the clothes for the event, said, “There is a difference when it comes to designing clothes for the senior citizens, since they prefer comfortable clothing. They prefer lightweight and breathable fabrics.”

Working with senior citizens is far from boring though, said Pragti Vernekar, a third-year student. “They are very open to the new fashion trends and they don’t mind experimenting. They feel like they are as crazy in their 70s as they were in their 20s,” she added.

For 74-year-old Arun Malhotra, fashion shows are nothing new. As an army veteran, stage performances, including fashion shows, have been a part of the social curriculum.

“But doing it in my mid-seventies is a lot more exciting. I would love to try something new. The best part is that this spreads the message that age is never a barrier. So, it’s not just a monotonous ramp walk,” he said.