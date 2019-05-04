Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops nab two Iranians for snatching 20 gold chains

The Iranians, identified as Mohamed Ali (23) and Syed Karar Hussain (37), live in Mumbai, and had come to Bengaluru only to commit the robberies. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidyaranyapura police arrested 11 people, including two Iranians who were targeting elderly women to rob valuables. 

The Iranians, identified as Mohamed Ali (23) and Syed Karar Hussain (37), live in Mumbai, and had come to the city only to commit the robberies. 

According to the police, the accused used to threaten victims with an air gun before robbing them. 

Ornaments worth Rs 45 lakh, including 3kg of gold and silver ornaments, were found with them.

Further investigations revealed the accused were involved in more than 100 cases in Mumbai, Kolkata and Benglauru. 

Police said that with the arrests, a total of 20 chain-snatching cases have been solved in the city. 

Two notorious house burglars Mohammed Raheem Khan and his associate Bilal Naeem Khan were also among the arrested.

With their arrest, 18 burglary cases have been solved, the police added.

