Bengaluru traffic cops busy tackling potholes and dry branches

BENGALURU: The city’s policemen are coming out on top. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), who used to carry out drives to clear footpaths of encroachers in the city, have now started to fill potholes all by themselves. They have filled 236 potholes in the city so far and are not waiting for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to do the job, with the monsoon season just weeks away.

On Friday, Shivajinagar traffic police filled 15 potholes in various places like Queen’s Road, Broadway Road, Central Street junction, Lady Curzon Road and Hospital Road.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P Harishekaran said most accidents occur during rains, mainly because potholes are difficult to spot once they are filled with rain water. “We have taken up the initiative in the interest of public safety. We do not want to see any casualties this monsoon,” he said.

The traffic police recently identified 360 accident-causing potholes in the city and filled 236 potholes of them so far. They plan to get the rest filled before the monsoon sets in.

They are also identifying dry tree branches and alerting the BBMP forest cell about them. So far, dry branches have been pulled down in places like Infantry Road, Cubbon Road and Main Guard Junction.

“When there is strong wind and rain, dry branches can fall on vehicles or even pedestrians. Hence, we are taking safety measures,” said Harishekaran.

The police have also identified 47 places prone to waterlogging in the traffic limits of Ashok Nagar, High Grounds and Sadashivanagar, Basveswara Circle, Guttahalli Bus Stop, Cauvery Junction, Mayor Hall junction, Garuda Mall junction, etc.

“We are taking BBMP’s help to identify such places and fix the waterlogging issue,” said another senior police officer.