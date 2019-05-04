Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman helps domestic help fulfil dreams

It was a step towards achieving her dreams for 23-year-old Jyothi, after a reputed degree college in the city accepted her application to pursue graduation recently.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

A man paints a median barricade in front of Vidhana Soudha, in sweltering heat, in Bengaluru. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a step towards achieving her dreams for 23-year-old Jyothi, after a reputed degree college in the city accepted her application to pursue graduation recently.

It was after five years of giving up studies and working as a domestic help that this young woman completed her pre-university college education with 90.5 per cent marks and secured a seat in a degree college. 

Aided by a BTM Layout resident and her employer Reetu Singh, Jyothi has been admitted to Jyoti Nivas College to pursue B Com, a first first step towards achieving her dream of becoming a banker.

It was in 2012 that Jyothi was forced to discontinue her education to cover the wedding expenses of her older sibling. She told The New Indian Express: “I approached the owner of the house where I worked and she offered to put me through pre-university. Now, I am waiting to join college in a month.”

For two years, she pursued her PUC in the Government PU College in Agrahara and will, for the first time, study in an English medium college, which was a challenge she took up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
domestic help Jyothi Reetu Singh BTM Layout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp