Bengaluru woman helps domestic help fulfil dreams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a step towards achieving her dreams for 23-year-old Jyothi, after a reputed degree college in the city accepted her application to pursue graduation recently.

It was after five years of giving up studies and working as a domestic help that this young woman completed her pre-university college education with 90.5 per cent marks and secured a seat in a degree college.

Aided by a BTM Layout resident and her employer Reetu Singh, Jyothi has been admitted to Jyoti Nivas College to pursue B Com, a first first step towards achieving her dream of becoming a banker.

It was in 2012 that Jyothi was forced to discontinue her education to cover the wedding expenses of her older sibling. She told The New Indian Express: “I approached the owner of the house where I worked and she offered to put me through pre-university. Now, I am waiting to join college in a month.”

For two years, she pursued her PUC in the Government PU College in Agrahara and will, for the first time, study in an English medium college, which was a challenge she took up.