Cops to conduct awareness drive to prevent cyber crime in Bengaluru

After 9,000 cases, the city’s only cyber crime police station (CCPS) has finally decided to conduct an awareness drive.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime cases involve various criminal activities, including frauds where bank OTPs are shared, or online matrimonial cheating cases  Koustubh Trivedi

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After 9,000 cases, the city’s only cyber crime police station (CCPS) has finally decided to conduct an awareness drive. The three-month long pending work is now likely to take place by the end of the month at several public places such as malls and theatres. Flash mobs, placards, pamphlets and a two-minute video will be used in both Kannada and English. 

“Due to increase in the number of cybercrime cases, there is a need to bring some awareness to the people, especially women who are victims of social media abuse. We are yet to decide specific areas where the drives will be conducted. We have also just finished shooting a video, the contents of which will be revealed to the public on the day,” said M Chandrappa, the CCPS police inspector.

In the last three months, the number of pending cases has nearly doubled from 5,000 cases. An additional 1,040 cases were also registered but have been disposed of, officials said. Post May Day, the CCPS probably witnessed the highest number of cases registered in a day again, with 55 different types of cyber crimes coming to their attention. The cases involve various criminal activities, including frauds where bank OTPs were shared, or online matrimonial cheating cases. 

After receiving approval for new equipment from the police commissioner, the CCPS has finally received 20 new systems this week. “We are looking into new softwares in the market and companies have been approaching us,” said Chandrappa.

Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) told City Express that CENs (Cyber Economic Narcotics) will come in to place in less than two months.

