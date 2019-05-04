Girls from Bengaluru slums shine in SSLC exams

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Where there is a will, there is a way.

Two girls from the slums in the city made a mark in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations held by the state board recently. After clearing their exams with a distinction, they now look forward to taking up big roles to bring tangible changes in the society.

Kavana, an international taekwondo champion, has balanced her sports and academic ambition well. After representing the country in the world championship in Belarus recently, she also topped her school with 95 per cent marks. She looks forward to being a civil servant or representing her country in sports.

Kavana

For Hema, who is known for her oratory skills, and comes from another slum in the city, scoring a 93 per cent in the SSLC is a way to make her mother, a social worker, proud. She also aspires to do well in her PUC before she decides on how best she will serve others.

These are students of Parikrma Humanity Foundation that has been schooling the underprivileged students of from slums, streets and orphanages

for free.

“This year, the school has more than 15 students who secured first class in SSLC,” said founder Shukla Bose.

Another girl apart from these two is Mercy.

Forgetting the struggles of the past, she managed to score 94 per cent marks in her SSLC exams. She wants to be a doctor or an IAS officer to serve people.