Home Cities Bengaluru

Green miracle: After translocation, trees show signs of life 

Here’s some good news for the residents of the city who often get to hear stories like froth in lakes and crumbling infrastructure. 

Published: 04th May 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The banyan tree which was to be chopped down | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for the residents of the city who often get to hear stories like froth in lakes and crumbling infrastructure. 

Two trees — a banyan and a peepal — aged about 60, which were to be cut on Bannerghatta Road for Namma Metro’s Gottigere-Swagath Road Cross section on Reach 6 (Gottigere-Nagwara) line but translocated to a different location near Arekere Lake bed through crowdfunding, are now showing signs 
of life. 

In March, environmentalists, urban conservationists and experts in tree plantation translocation successfully did the job through crowdfunding of `1,10,000. And now by just by regularly watering the trees, the leaves have sprouted. 

On Friday morning, Tree Doctor Vijay Nishanth, who played a major role in getting the trees translocated had gone to the spot to check the trees. He was surprised to see that both the trees were showing signs of life. 

“When we transplanted them, they had nothing but only branches ... but now we see sprouting. It is going to take two years for the trees to grow fully,” he said. Nishanth gave credit to Corporator of  Ward 193 Bhagyalaskhmi Murali who had done her bit in watering both the trees each day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green miracle translocation trees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp