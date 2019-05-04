Green miracle: After translocation, trees show signs of life 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for the residents of the city who often get to hear stories like froth in lakes and crumbling infrastructure.

Two trees — a banyan and a peepal — aged about 60, which were to be cut on Bannerghatta Road for Namma Metro’s Gottigere-Swagath Road Cross section on Reach 6 (Gottigere-Nagwara) line but translocated to a different location near Arekere Lake bed through crowdfunding, are now showing signs

of life.

In March, environmentalists, urban conservationists and experts in tree plantation translocation successfully did the job through crowdfunding of `1,10,000. And now by just by regularly watering the trees, the leaves have sprouted.

On Friday morning, Tree Doctor Vijay Nishanth, who played a major role in getting the trees translocated had gone to the spot to check the trees. He was surprised to see that both the trees were showing signs of life.

“When we transplanted them, they had nothing but only branches ... but now we see sprouting. It is going to take two years for the trees to grow fully,” he said. Nishanth gave credit to Corporator of Ward 193 Bhagyalaskhmi Murali who had done her bit in watering both the trees each day.