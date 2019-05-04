Live and eat like a Persian

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Setting up an ambiance in an open environment is something that a lot of people love, and Sheesh Kabab in Frazer Town, which opened in December 2018, made sure the restaurant looks like something that’s taken right out of the Middle East. Fountains, royal seating arrangements, private dine-in section, traditional swings, open kitchen – these are what caught our eye just when we stepped in.

As my dining companion and I were seated comfortably, we were served with watermelon juice to cool down in the hot weather. As we got talking to the owners of the place, they said they wanted to be the first ones to bring in authentic Persian cuisine in Bengaluru. Every other place serves kebabs that are only deep fried, but here, people will find variations in the type of kebabs as a lot of experimentation has been done with chicken and mutton, either individually or together. From couples who want to have a quiet time, to large family gatherings – this place welcomes all.

We started off with Kabab-E-Mahsoos, an exotic dish where mutton kheema is wrapped over chicken and served in the form of sheekh. This is a must-try for all those love trying out new things. Since it was something that we had for the first time, we were a little skeptical at first about how the taste of the combination meat would be, but turns out, you get the distinct tastes one after the other -- first you bite into the chicken layer and then savour the mutton inside it. With some special marination, it was rich and flavourful.

Next, we tried Jooje Irani Kabab, and Jooje, in Persian, means small broiler chicken. Grilled on skewers, these boneless chicken pieces marinated in exotic spices gave us the perfect Arabic feel – soft, juicy and enough proportion to suffice one person. This is one of the best-selling dishes that Sheesh Kabab has.

After a pause, the waiter brought over Kabab-E-Koobideh, which is minced lamb meat cooked on low flame. Piled up with exotic spices, the Iranian delicacy was extremely pleasing to the taste buds.

Chelo Rice Kebab Koobideh was the last in the list, and had saffron rice steamed with butter that gave out a sinful aroma. Paired with the scrumptious mutton koobideh kebab, the combination was an absolute hit, to say the least.

Price for two: `700 for two (approx)