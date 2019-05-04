Home Cities Bengaluru

Musical concert with a purpose

Imbroglio productions is a registered production house that showcases the transformative power of performing arts. 

Published: 04th May 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Nitya Ann Eapen
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s first-ever Michael Jackson musical – We are the World – is back with another treat for the music lovers of Bengaluru, as they stage the second rendition of the Michael Jackson Musicale for a Better World on May 4.

The musical is a remake of 18 of Michael Jackson’s works, including the all-time favourite hits - Thriller, Heal The World and Man In The Mirror, to be performed by a pool of young artistes. With the reverberating success of the first show, Divyesh Bhandari, director of Imbroglio productions, said, “It was heartening to see people cry and return for the next show. We hope we achieved what we set out to do so at some level.” He added that people like watching their shows as they are one among the few groups who conduct large-scale musicals in Bengaluru.

The profit that was made after the three-day production was given to Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, an organisation that is affiliated with the United Nations and works for the social upliftment of women in the city, aiming to reach out and spread the message of peace to make a change.“It was a spectacular show, a visual and auditory treat that brought Bengaluru to its feet. The quality of the performance left me spellbound,” said Shiny, who attended the show last year.

The troupe hopes to make a difference in the society with the assistance of 24 singers and 19 dancers. One of the singers from the musical said, “The show was an amazing experience for all of us as it enabled us to recognise our true potential and helped us improve our vocals, thanks to the training programme we had to undergo.”

The event will take place at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield on May 4 at 7.30pm.

