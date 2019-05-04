Special train from Bhuvaneshwar to Bangalore on Saturday evening 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To help passengers who want to reach Bengaluru from Bhuvaneshwar which has been severely hit by cyclone Fani, the Railways will a special train this evening.

The special Train, numbered 08463, will leave Bhubaneswar at 7 pm on May 4 and reach Bengaluru on May 6 at 1.35 am.

This Train has One AC-2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating and Two Guard/Disabled & Luggage Van Coaches. It have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam,

Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nandayal, Guntakal and Dharmavaram between Bhubaneswar and Bangalore.