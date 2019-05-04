Traffic police dept to launch app to register accidents

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a new move, Bangalore Traffic Police is developing an application to record accidents in the city. The Karnataka Integrated Traffic application will contain area-wise details of fatal, non-fatal, number of persons killed, compensation amount to be given, number of persons injured and other accident-related information.

This application is being developed to ease the work of the traffic personnel who have to fill up several pages for each case manually and also to maintain transparency among other government agencies. “Other agencies like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, revenue department, State Crime Record Bureau and National Crime Record Bureau will be able to access the application,” said P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner (Traffic).

Also, the application will contain details like black spots and areas prone to accidents, exact road details of the accidents, their drawbacks and real-time information, which will be shared to all the users. “ The app will make it easier for us to record information. Since it will provide real-time updates, we can concentrate better on the accident-prone areas to improve the situation,” said Prashanth Siddanagoudar, ACP Traffic East.

The application will be launched in a month. “As of now, we have decided that only officials will be using the application. We might consider sharing some information with the public in future,” added Harishekaran.