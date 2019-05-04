Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic police dept to launch app to register accidents

 As a new move, Bangalore Traffic Police is developing an application to record accidents in the city. 

Published: 04th May 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a new move, Bangalore Traffic Police is developing an application to record accidents in the city. The Karnataka Integrated Traffic application will contain area-wise details of fatal, non-fatal, number of persons killed, compensation amount to be given, number of persons injured and other accident-related information. 

This application is being developed to ease the work of the traffic personnel who have to fill up several pages for each case manually and also to maintain transparency among other government agencies. “Other agencies like Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, revenue department, State Crime Record Bureau and National Crime Record Bureau will be able to access the application,” said P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner (Traffic).

Also, the application will contain details like black spots and areas prone to accidents, exact road details of the accidents, their drawbacks and real-time information, which will be shared to all the users. “ The app will make it easier for us to record information. Since it will provide real-time updates, we can concentrate better on the accident-prone areas to improve the situation,” said Prashanth Siddanagoudar, ACP Traffic East.

The application will be launched in a month. “As of now, we have decided that only officials will be using the application. We might consider sharing some information with the public in future,” added Harishekaran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp