Bengaluru woman goes home with stranger from pub, gets molested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going to a stranger’s house for an after-party proved to be costly for a 23-year-old woman. She met the stranger at Toit pub in Indiranagar on Tuesday night, and on being invited to his house, she went to his residence that night. The stranger took advantage of the situation and molested her. After the incident, when the woman filed a complaint against the man, the cops swung into action and arrested the pervert.

The arrested has been identified as Prakash Singh alias Prashanth Singh, 30, a resident of Nanja Reddy colony in Jeevan Bima Nagar.

According to the complaint filed by Soumya (name changed), a resident of Indiranagar, she had been to Toit Brewpub in Indiranagar on April 30. Around 8 pm a man in his 30s walked up to her and introduced himself as Prakash Singh. After partying in the pub for some time, and after exchanging personal information, Singh invited Soumya to his house. Around 11 pm he started touching her inappropriately. Even after Soumya objected to his advances, he continued. Soumya felt uncomfortable and decided to leave the place, when she was on her way out, Singh stopped her forcibly, and pulled her to the room and molested her. When Soumya shouted at him and said she would alert the neighbours, Singh let go of her.

An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Singh and sent him to Parappana Agrahara central jail. We don’t know what exactly happened between them. But she voluntarily went to his house. She alleged that he tried to be physically intimate with her. Preliminary investigation proves he made the advances, so we arrested him.”

Adding to it the officer said, it is always unsafe to go to some stranger’s house. They should know each other better before carrying the friendship forward.