Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman goes home with stranger from pub, gets molested

The arrested has been identified as Prakash Singh alias Prashanth Singh, 30, a resident of Nanja Reddy colony in Jeevan Bima Nagar.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going to a stranger’s house for an after-party proved to be costly for a 23-year-old woman. She met the stranger at Toit pub in Indiranagar on Tuesday night, and on being invited to his house, she went to his residence that night. The stranger took advantage of the situation and molested her. After the incident, when the woman filed a complaint against the man, the cops swung into action and arrested the pervert.

The arrested has been identified as Prakash Singh alias Prashanth Singh, 30, a resident of Nanja Reddy colony in Jeevan Bima Nagar.

According to the complaint filed by Soumya (name changed), a resident of Indiranagar, she had been to Toit Brewpub in Indiranagar on April 30. Around 8 pm a man in his 30s walked up to her and introduced himself as Prakash Singh. After partying in the pub for some time, and after exchanging personal information, Singh invited Soumya to his house. Around 11 pm he started touching her inappropriately. Even after Soumya objected to his advances, he continued. Soumya felt uncomfortable and decided to leave the place, when she was on her way out, Singh stopped her forcibly, and pulled her to the room and molested her. When Soumya shouted at him and said she would alert the neighbours, Singh let go of her. 
An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Singh and sent him to Parappana Agrahara central jail. We don’t know what exactly happened between them. But she voluntarily went to his house. She alleged that he tried to be physically intimate with her. Preliminary investigation proves he made the advances, so we arrested him.”

Adding to it the officer said, it is always unsafe to go to some stranger’s house. They should know each other better before carrying the friendship forward. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stranger’s house after-party physically intimate Toit Brewpub Bengaluru woman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp