2 bike-borne men shoot realtor, escape

BENGALURU: Two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire at a 46-year-old realtor over a financial dispute in HRBR Layout on Friday night. An eye witness told police that the assailants fired at the realtor repeatedly while he was speaking to his lawyer in front of a bakery.

The victim is Syed Juber, a resident of Lingarajpura.

“Juber and I was standing in front of a bakery talking, when two-bike borne men with face masks rode near us and shot him and even before I could react they had fled the scene,” the lawyer Faizal said in his statement.

A senior police officer said, “We are looking into all angles as the victim had some dispute with his family members. His wife also left him recently. So it is too early to come conclusion of the motive behind the attack.”