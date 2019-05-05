After KR Market, now Russell Market comes under BBMP’s radar

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court passed criticism over the lack of fire safety measures in the KR Market, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had cleared out all the encroachment in the KR market. On Saturday, the civic body reached out to Russell Market to clear out all unauthorised encroachments, and said Madiwala market would be next.

“We were asked by the High Court if the BBMP had control over the markets and if any mishap were to take place then what would be done to douse the fire as there were no fire safety measures. So, we had to bring in fire safety measures as there was no place for the fire engines to enter markets and douse the fire if any mishap were to occur,” said S G Raveendra, BBMP Special Commissioner for Markets, Estates and Education.

More than 20 unauthorised shops on footpaths and the roads were cleared off. The officials stated that the markets was filled with footpath encroachers and spots for illegal parking. “They were many footpath encroachers putting up their stalls and selling things, while others were parking illegally in no parking zones. Some of the vehicles were towed away, while the vehicle owners who were present there were asked to remove their vehicles. Footpath encroachers were asked to leave,” said Raveendra.

Raveendra also stated that the people who had encroached footpath upon the market were ousiders. “Most of them are not from Karnataka, they are coming here from outside and setting up shops. We understand that it is their livelihood but we need to make a walkable footpath for the pedestrians,” he said.

A four and a half feet of road near the market was marked for a fire engine to be set up. The drive will be carried forward on Monday until all encroachments are cleared.