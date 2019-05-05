Home Cities Bengaluru

After KR Market, now Russell Market comes under BBMP’s radar

On Saturday, the civic body reached out to Russell Market to clear out all unauthorised encroachments, and said Madiwala market would be next.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Earthmovers clear illegal encroachments in Russell Market, located in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on Saturday | Pandarinath B

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the Karnataka High Court passed criticism over the lack of fire safety measures in the KR Market, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had cleared out all the encroachment in the KR market. On Saturday, the civic body reached out to Russell Market to clear out all unauthorised encroachments, and said Madiwala market would be next.  

“We were asked by the High Court if the BBMP had control over the markets and if any mishap were to take place then what would be done to douse the fire as there were no fire safety measures. So, we had to bring in fire safety measures as there was no place for the fire engines to enter markets and douse the fire if any mishap were to occur,” said  S G Raveendra, BBMP Special Commissioner for Markets, Estates and Education.

More than 20 unauthorised shops on footpaths and the roads were cleared off. The officials stated that the markets was filled with footpath encroachers and spots for illegal parking. “They were many footpath encroachers putting up their stalls and selling things, while others were parking illegally in no parking zones. Some of the vehicles were towed away, while the vehicle owners who were present there were asked to remove their vehicles. Footpath encroachers were asked to leave,” said Raveendra.

Raveendra also stated that the people who had encroached footpath upon the market were ousiders. “Most of them are not from Karnataka, they are coming here from outside and setting up shops. We understand that it is their livelihood but we need to make a walkable footpath for the pedestrians,” he said.
A four and a half feet of road near the market was marked for a fire engine to be set up. The drive will be carried forward on Monday until all encroachments are cleared. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Karnataka High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp