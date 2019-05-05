Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP officer gets 5-yr jail term in bribery case 

The accused demanded a bribe of `1 lakh. Unable to pay it, the complainant approached Lokayukta police.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that society will suffer if revenue officers do not act with integrity, the Lokayukta Special Court sentenced Assistant Revenue Officer B Prathap (37), Arakere Sub-Division (In-charge), BBMP, to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of `3 lakh in a graft case. 

“The accused will undergo simple imprisonment for four years years and will pay a fine of `1 lakh for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is also sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for 5 years and to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh for the offence under Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Sec 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Both sentences shall run concurrently,” said Lokayukta Special Court Judge Ravindra Hegde. 

Maruthi Kumar was owner of 32 guntas of land in in Hulimavu village. On behalf of him, the complainant H R Pradeep approached Prathap on September 24, 2015 for a change of khatha to Maruthi Kumar’s name in land records.  

Even 20 days after the submission of the documents, the khata was not entered. Then Pradeep met Prathap and gave a DD for `8.09 lakh towards betterment charges. The accused demanded a bribe of `1 lakh. Unable to pay it, the complainant approached Lokayukta police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp