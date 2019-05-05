BBMP officer gets 5-yr jail term in bribery case 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that society will suffer if revenue officers do not act with integrity, the Lokayukta Special Court sentenced Assistant Revenue Officer B Prathap (37), Arakere Sub-Division (In-charge), BBMP, to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of `3 lakh in a graft case.

“The accused will undergo simple imprisonment for four years years and will pay a fine of `1 lakh for the offence punishable under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He is also sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for 5 years and to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh for the offence under Section 13(1)(d), punishable under Sec 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act. Both sentences shall run concurrently,” said Lokayukta Special Court Judge Ravindra Hegde.

Maruthi Kumar was owner of 32 guntas of land in in Hulimavu village. On behalf of him, the complainant H R Pradeep approached Prathap on September 24, 2015 for a change of khatha to Maruthi Kumar’s name in land records.

Even 20 days after the submission of the documents, the khata was not entered. Then Pradeep met Prathap and gave a DD for `8.09 lakh towards betterment charges. The accused demanded a bribe of `1 lakh. Unable to pay it, the complainant approached Lokayukta police.