Home Cities Bengaluru

Dirty hands lead to missed classes for students

A lack of focus on hand hygiene is keeping many kids away from school as they regularly fall sick, doctors say.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lack of focus on hand hygiene is keeping many kids away from school as they regularly fall sick, doctors say. In the past year itself, several doctors report that they are treating more children, as many as 60-70 a month, compared to just 20-30 every month last year. 

On the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, The New Indian Express spoke to several doctors who pointed out that many school children fall sick repeatedly and miss school due to various health problems arising from the worrisome trend of not maintaining good hand hygiene.
Dr. Sharil Hegde P, Consultant Paediatrics, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, said that he treats up to 70 children a month. He pointed out that there are frequent cases where the same patient comes for treatment more often than the others and misses school frequently.
“Parents these days admit children to playschools at a very early age and hand hygiene is isn’t concentrated on. So kids fall sick very easily. This leads to absenteeism from school. Washing hands is a must.”

According to Dr. Yogesh Gupta, Head of PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, the most common infections observed include viral respiratory tract infections, seasonal flu, swine flu, gastroenteritis and conjunctivitis. “Due to this, many children end up missing school. Most communicable diseases spread through hands. Washing hands at least for 30 seconds can kill most germs,” he said. 

Another expert, Dr. Gururaj Biradar, Paediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, disclosed that the daycare school kids are the most affected. “Most of the times we find that once children start daycare or schooling they start suffering from respiratory infections. The reason is exposure to several new viral infections, low body immunity and poor hand hygiene.”
The solution, experts say, is a focus on promoting hand hygiene. “Teaching children the right hand washing technique, which is wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry, will help reduce accumulation of germs on their palms. Using a sealed cartridge soap dispensing system at schools will further reduce transfer of germs,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Lead Sr. Consultant - Neonatology & Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp