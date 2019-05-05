Dirty hands lead to missed classes for students

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A lack of focus on hand hygiene is keeping many kids away from school as they regularly fall sick, doctors say. In the past year itself, several doctors report that they are treating more children, as many as 60-70 a month, compared to just 20-30 every month last year.

On the occasion of World Hand Hygiene Day, The New Indian Express spoke to several doctors who pointed out that many school children fall sick repeatedly and miss school due to various health problems arising from the worrisome trend of not maintaining good hand hygiene.

Dr. Sharil Hegde P, Consultant Paediatrics, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, said that he treats up to 70 children a month. He pointed out that there are frequent cases where the same patient comes for treatment more often than the others and misses school frequently.

“Parents these days admit children to playschools at a very early age and hand hygiene is isn’t concentrated on. So kids fall sick very easily. This leads to absenteeism from school. Washing hands is a must.”

According to Dr. Yogesh Gupta, Head of PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, the most common infections observed include viral respiratory tract infections, seasonal flu, swine flu, gastroenteritis and conjunctivitis. “Due to this, many children end up missing school. Most communicable diseases spread through hands. Washing hands at least for 30 seconds can kill most germs,” he said.

Another expert, Dr. Gururaj Biradar, Paediatric Intensivist & Neonatologist, Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, disclosed that the daycare school kids are the most affected. “Most of the times we find that once children start daycare or schooling they start suffering from respiratory infections. The reason is exposure to several new viral infections, low body immunity and poor hand hygiene.”

The solution, experts say, is a focus on promoting hand hygiene. “Teaching children the right hand washing technique, which is wet, lather, scrub, rinse and dry, will help reduce accumulation of germs on their palms. Using a sealed cartridge soap dispensing system at schools will further reduce transfer of germs,” said Dr Parimala V Thirumalesh, Lead Sr. Consultant - Neonatology & Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital.