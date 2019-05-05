NEET to be held today across India 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 15 lakh students will be taking up The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET exam) on May 5, Sunday.

The exam conducted by National Testing Agency across India has students registered for the under graduate medical entrance, the only gateway to enter medical and dental colleges.

The exam will be held in select centres of 154 cities across India, between 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates are instructed to enter before 1.30 pm after which no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates are expected to follow the all the instructions for the exam.