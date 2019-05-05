Home Cities Bengaluru

Police round up alleged eve-teasers, call their folks to pick them up

About 260 alleged eve-teasers were rounded up by Bengaluru North police and were sent off with a stern warning only after their parents were summoned
 

Published: 05th May 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

The operation was in response to the demand of public and will be continued to warn youngsters against abusing women at night, added Shashikumar.

By  Saji Mathew
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A spate of complaints about an increase in incidents of eve-teasing in Bengaluru North police division saw the divisional police round up about 260 youths. However, they were not arrested. Instead, they were just taken to the police station and let off with stern warnings only after their parents were asked to come and pick them up. The police will continue with this operation for the next few days. 
While the residents of Bengaluru North lauded the police for this step, many have protested against this move as they had allegedly been picked up arbitrarily.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Shashikumar led about 40 police officers, including inspectors and sub-inspectors, in an operation that started at 10pm on Friday and ended at 3 am on Saturday.
The policemen moved about in plainclothes and picked up youths who are said to eve-tease or harass women passing by.  

Speaking to The New Indian Express Shashikumar said, “This operation is a warning to all youngsters who create fear among women at night. The public reported various instances regarding women being abused verbally or being eve-teased by groups of people in and around Hebbal, which prompted us to launch this operation. Public security is of prime importance to us.”
Twenty-one-year-old media professional Evelyn Lobo (name changed on request), said, “I get back late from office and often use public transport to commute. There have been several instances when I have been verbally abused by groups of young men.The operation initiated by DCP North and his team in Hebbal gives us hope. I hope this operation discourages these kind of people.”

According to DCP Shashikumar, the operation received positive responses from the detained youths’ parents. Their parents were asked to come to the police station to pick them up. They were let off with a stern warning, if only to face the music when they get home. 
“Many parents had such a positive response to this operation that they even asked us to jail their sons for a few days to put some sense in their heads,” claimed Shashikumar.
While the general public of Hebbal and Bengaluru North were happy with the operation, there were some who criticised the operation saying that many innocent youths may have been picked up too.

“I work with a company in Whitefield as a Senior Assosciate HR. My shift often gets over by 10 pm and it takes hours to reach home. I’m terribly shocked to know what happened in Hebbal yesterday. Do we not have the right to move?” said Sujit Viswanath, who was not among those picked up.
The members of the police team were drawn from JC Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, RT Nagar and Hebbal police stations. They had been ordered to move about their jurisdictions in plainclothes to snoop around and spot eve-teasers or young drunk men who were targeting women passers-by.

