Rationalism ignored in pursuit of ‘lok kalyan’?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Politicians across party lines on Saturday queued up at specific temples to offer special puja on the first Amavasya in the Hindu calendar after Ugadi for personal protection and Shatrusamhara (elimination of one’s enemies). The reason behind the elaborate puja, as per a leading politician who had gone with his family in an official car and convoy to offer prayers to a famous temple of a goddess in Chikkamagaluru district, was for “lok kalyan” (welfare of the people).

Shatrusamahara is just one of the several beliefs that have been feared for generations on a new moon day. “There is no reason behind the belief but everyone fears a new moon day. Darkness is associated with evil forces. Prayers are offered to fierce deities, including spirits/ghosts on Shatrusamahara Amavasya to deflect the perceived evil that may happen to them upon others. People were known to offer blood of animals, children and pregnant women to certain deities,” said some well known sociologists and anthropologists. “The belief is so strong among people that certain species of animals with a certain eye colour are highly sought after for sacrifice today. Kollegal on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border is notorious for special offerings on Shatrusamahara Amavasya,” they added.

Beliefs, which border on superstition and black magic, are in contradiction to the ‘Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017’, but not a single instance has been reported under the it in the last 18 months since its enactment in November 2017. The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had enacted the Anti Black Magic Act in pursuance to the ‘Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013’ under which, “400 cases have been registered so far in Maharashtra and out of which five to six cases have been convicted by special courts,” said Dr Hamid Dabholkar, leading psychiatrist from Satara and the son of the slain rationalist Prof Narendra Dabholkar, who had established Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANS) to fight superstition in society. “There’s a grassroot movement against superstition and black magic in Maharashatra. It didn’t happen overnight. My father and his colleagues had to battle against heavy odds for two decades. He even paid with his life fighting for the Anti Black Magic Act,” added Hamid.

Dabholkar was killed by two bike-borne assailants on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

In contrast, a caveat that it “would not come in the way of personal worship,” has diluted the Karnataka Anti Black Magic Act, said the president of Federation of Indian Rationalists Association, Narendra Nayak.

“The Act has limited scope and has banned certain practices/rituals like rolling on leaves in which people from a certain community have eaten food and exorcising among other practices, which were already offensive. Even with its limited scope, it can be implemented. It is better to have something than nothing,” he added.

The Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, seeks to combat and eradicate inhuman practices, which are propagated and performed by conmen in the name of so-called supernatural or magical power or evil spirit with the ulterior motive of exploiting vulnerable people, thereby destroying the social fabric of the society.

The Act forbids practices that include forced performance of inhuman activities for any reason, search of precious things, bounty and hidden treasures. Other rituals, which are prohibited under the Act include parading of nude women, facilitating any person to roll over leaves of leftover food by other persons in any public or religious places or similar practices that violate human dignity.

Fire walking during jatras (temple/ village festivals), killing an animal by biting its neck have also been included in the banned list.