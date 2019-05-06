Bengaluru to be waterlogging-free by May-end?

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of areas prone to water-logging in the city, who once again experienced mayhem during the heavy rains last week, may see some respite coming their way by the end of the month.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received many complaints from people living in Sirsi Circle, Gandhi Nagar, Koramangala, Horamavu and Ohklipuram last week, who said roads remained water-logged for hours, triggering traffic snarls and vehicles getting stuck in puddles of water in the areas.

Also, citizens are afraid that this might spread diseases like malaria.

“When it rains heavily, people here are not able to walk or use any kind of transportation. The stench that engulfs the place is really bad. This has been happening regularly on Kanakapura Main Road between Sarakki signal and Yelachenahalli Metro station,” said Abdul Aleem, a resident of Kanakapura.

BBMP officials said they have identified 201 locations that are prone to waterlogging. “We will make arrangements for easy flow of water in these areas. Also, another inspection round will be conducted zone-wise to make sure none of the spots is neglected,” said a BBMP official.

“We will also check if the spot needs a short or long-term alternative. Places which need immediate attention will be cleared at the earliest. Water will be pumped out where it is stagnant. Technical faults will also be checked from our end,” the official added.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said all such spots will be cleared before the end of this month.

“Our aim is to repair the roads and waterlogged areas before the onset of the monsoon. In a few places where work on road or drainage connectivity is going on, the process may take a little time, but we will arrange other alternatives to pump out water,” she added.