Home Cities Bengaluru

BESCOM relocates electricity poles to ease traffic 

We all know how Bengaluru traffic takes a toll on all of us and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) frequently takes up measures in order to make the city traffic free.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

At least 42 poles that caused hindrance to traffic were relocated to safer zones

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: We all know how Bengaluru traffic takes a toll on all of us and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) frequently takes up measures in order to make the city traffic free. Recently, the BTP had identified some electric poles and transformers in the city which were causing hindrance to traffic and brought it to the notice of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The BESCOM officials have now taken prompt action and have relocated most of the poles.

The BTP asked for relocation of 97 electric poles and 76 transformers. However, apart from that the BESCOM officials identified up to 124 locations as such and started relocating it. Close to 42 poles were relocated in places like Jakkur Junction, St Johns Church Road, Hessarghatta main road, Mahadevpura junction, Bagalkunte arch circle, three poles near Armugam circle, Kengeri Uttarahalli road, Malleshwaram and many more. The poles were relocated to nearby safe zones.

“We are very happy to see that the BESCOM engineers have taken immediate actions. We had sent a report ten days back about shifting of the poles. Kudos to the BESCOM team. We thank the managing director of BESCOM C Shikha for taking quick action. We feel relieved now as there will be free flow of traffic in the locations where the poles have been shifted,” said Additional Commisioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran.

A BESCOM official also stated that they have started work in another 33 locations as well which are yet to be completed. “We are first conducting a survey at every spot. We are looking out for the nearest place to relocate the poles and then carrying out the work. Apart from the 42 poles which are already relocated, we have started on 33 more. There are 38 more where the survey is completed and work should be started,” said a senior BESCOM official.

As per the transformers, the senior official pointed out that it will take time for them to move the transformers as they need an appropriate place or there might be frequent power cuts.

Speaking to TNIE, C Shikha said: “A meeting was held with the traffic police and they brought to our notice that these poles were obstructing the traffic and it was our duty to have them fixed. We are doing the work at a fast pace and we will have all the poles relocated as according to the list given by the BTP.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru traffic BESCOM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp