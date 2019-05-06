BESCOM relocates electricity poles to ease traffic 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We all know how Bengaluru traffic takes a toll on all of us and the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) frequently takes up measures in order to make the city traffic free. Recently, the BTP had identified some electric poles and transformers in the city which were causing hindrance to traffic and brought it to the notice of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). The BESCOM officials have now taken prompt action and have relocated most of the poles.

The BTP asked for relocation of 97 electric poles and 76 transformers. However, apart from that the BESCOM officials identified up to 124 locations as such and started relocating it. Close to 42 poles were relocated in places like Jakkur Junction, St Johns Church Road, Hessarghatta main road, Mahadevpura junction, Bagalkunte arch circle, three poles near Armugam circle, Kengeri Uttarahalli road, Malleshwaram and many more. The poles were relocated to nearby safe zones.

“We are very happy to see that the BESCOM engineers have taken immediate actions. We had sent a report ten days back about shifting of the poles. Kudos to the BESCOM team. We thank the managing director of BESCOM C Shikha for taking quick action. We feel relieved now as there will be free flow of traffic in the locations where the poles have been shifted,” said Additional Commisioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran.

A BESCOM official also stated that they have started work in another 33 locations as well which are yet to be completed. “We are first conducting a survey at every spot. We are looking out for the nearest place to relocate the poles and then carrying out the work. Apart from the 42 poles which are already relocated, we have started on 33 more. There are 38 more where the survey is completed and work should be started,” said a senior BESCOM official.

As per the transformers, the senior official pointed out that it will take time for them to move the transformers as they need an appropriate place or there might be frequent power cuts.

Speaking to TNIE, C Shikha said: “A meeting was held with the traffic police and they brought to our notice that these poles were obstructing the traffic and it was our duty to have them fixed. We are doing the work at a fast pace and we will have all the poles relocated as according to the list given by the BTP.”