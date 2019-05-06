Businessman Syed Zuber recovering, but cops have no clues about shooters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Businessman Syed Zuber, who was shot by unidentified bike-borne men in HRBR Layout, has been shifted to the ward in Bowring hospital while the police is yet to identify the accused who opened fired four rounds at him.

Zuber was shot by two men on Friday night when he was talking to his lawyer over a case leaving him with bullet injuries. KG Halli police rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene before the victim was taken to Ambedkar hospital for first aid.

A senior police officer said a special team is on search for the accused and so far we do not have any lead of the assailants. The victim’s family on Sunday gave a statement to the police that Zuber was into chit fund business along with Nadeem Ahmed, a chairman of Aala Ventures.

They alleged that Nadeem is involved in the crime who is currently absconding. Meanwhile, Zuber told the police that he was threatened by some people over financial dispute a month ago. A group of men tried to barge into his house at HRBR Layout before threatening to kill him.