Home Cities Bengaluru

Chief of regional TV channel arrested for blackmail, extortion

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Sunday arrested the managing director of a Kannada news channel on charges of blackmailing and extorting a senior BJP leader.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Sunday arrested the managing director of a Kannada news channel on charges of blackmailing and extorting a senior BJP leader. The accused is Hemanth Kammar, a resident of Sanjaynagar, and managing director of Focus TV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, CCB, S Girish said that Girish Bharadwaj, a friend of former minister Aravind Limbavali, had filed a case with Whitefield police on Thursday. “Bharadwaj alleged that Hemanth was repeatedly calling him over WhatsApp and threatening him that he had an audio and video of the BJP leader’s “private moments” and demanded Rs 50 lakh for not telecasting them on his TV channel.

Hemanth also claimed that officials from the Chief Minister’s office were asking for the CD and that he would give it to them if the minister failed to pay up,” the DCP added.Since it was a serious case the case was transferred to CCB. Based on a tip-off, Hemanth was arrested at Chalukya Hotel and was taken into police custody for interrogation.

“We have seized a laptop and a phone as part of the investigations. He was produced before the magistrate to take into police custody. If anyone has been a victim of extortion by Hemanth, they can approach the CCB police to file a case. Further interrogation is on,” the officer added.

When The New Indian Express contacted Limbavali to get his comments on the case, he just said: “No one called me directly to blackmail me. I came to know through Bharadwaj that he tried to tarnish my image.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannada news channel BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp