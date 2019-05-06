Home Cities Bengaluru

Man found murdered in Attibele

A 35-year-old unidentified man was bludgeoned to death in an isolated place in Attibele on Saturday night.

Published: 06th May 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old unidentified man was bludgeoned to death in an isolated place in Attibele on Saturday night. Senior police said that they suspected the man was from Tamil Nadu and come to the city for work.

“He might be a driver as locals had seen him earlier. The assailants attacked him with a stone and smashed his head. Then they dumped the body at Nanjundappa Layout.

On Sunday morning, a priest noticed the body in a lying in pool of blood and called the Attibele police,” he said. Preliminary investigations reveal that personal rivalry could be the reason for the murder.

“The body has now been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem and we have alerted Tamil Nadu police about the incident. There were no CCTV cameras around the crime scene, and investigations are on” the officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp