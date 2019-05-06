Man found murdered in Attibele

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old unidentified man was bludgeoned to death in an isolated place in Attibele on Saturday night. Senior police said that they suspected the man was from Tamil Nadu and come to the city for work.

“He might be a driver as locals had seen him earlier. The assailants attacked him with a stone and smashed his head. Then they dumped the body at Nanjundappa Layout.

On Sunday morning, a priest noticed the body in a lying in pool of blood and called the Attibele police,” he said. Preliminary investigations reveal that personal rivalry could be the reason for the murder.

“The body has now been shifted to a government hospital for postmortem and we have alerted Tamil Nadu police about the incident. There were no CCTV cameras around the crime scene, and investigations are on” the officer added.