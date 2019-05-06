Home Cities Bengaluru

May day and the need for a greater justice in how we share the labours of love

Thinking of labour day in the context of love and relationships makes one wonder about the labours that go into love and maintaining relationships.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: May 1st is Labour Day, and workers across the world (except in the United States of America, where they have their own Labor Day on the first Monday of September, and some other countries that chose their own day to commemorate their workers) celebrate this day as a day recognising their rights, their struggles to assert these rights and the hopes that further progress will be made to create a more just workplace for everyone. Even in India, every year, we celebrate Labour Day with marches and protests to reiterate how, despite all the progress the country has made in the decades since we got independent, there is still so much inequality and sometimes, it even feels like we are slipping back. There are still so many different kinds of work that are even to be recognized as labour that needs to be acknowledged and their rights asserted, including domestic work, sanitation work, sex work and many, many more.

Thinking of labour day in the context of love and relationships makes one wonder about the labours that go into love and maintaining relationships. While they do not constitute labour in the same context as all the other categories of work, one still wonders: Is there justice for all in love and relationships – is it as equal as one would hope for? Are the labours of love equitably distributed across all the people in the relationship? If one feels exploited in love, does one rise up and demand for one’s rights as strongly as one might do at a workplace where one labours to earn a living?

The more one thinks about it, the more one realises that the labours of love are not equitable at all.  We grow up in families and societies that have such firm rules on who gets to do what labour in the name of love, what kind of relationships are OK and how they need to be established, based on gender, class, caste, ability, sexuality and so many other factors. These unsaid rules are warped. While the rules for wooing dictate something, those for being in a long-term relationship ask for something else altogether.

There is a lot of work that goes into maintaining relationships, much of it very subtle. The tasks of emotional connecting and communicating, expressing needs and desires, maintaining social connections and other such work in relating are so huge, but so often quite ignored when weighed against the work of earning, housework, child-rearing etc. The work that goes into actually staying connected, keeping up relationships, being supportive – these social labours of love are not balanced, just as much as the rest of the labour isn’t balanced.

Can May Day also be about recognising the need for a greater justice in how we share the labours of love? 

