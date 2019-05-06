Home Cities Bengaluru

New attractions may soon give Lalbagh a facelift

With smart lights, information signboards and improved facilities for visitors, the horticulture department wants to give the botanical garden a whole new look

Published: 06th May 2019

Proposal includes plans to put up boards that show real-time temperature

By Ranjani Madhavan
BENGALURU: Lalbagh may soon wear a spruced-up look, with smart lighting, new signboards, and a restored 150-year-old statue of  Sri Chamrajendra Wadiyar. The horticulture department is planning to submit a proposal to the tourism department, listing out the development and renovation works that it wants to carry out in the botanical garden premises.   

The proposal will also contain some suggestions for giving a facelift in other parts of the state and even in Tamil Nadu.

“We want to install information boards for attractions such as the glass house and the lake,” M Jagadeesh, joint director, horticulture department (parks and gardens), said. “These boards will give information to visitors on the history of the place and other relevant details,” he added. Also planned are installation of smart lights with sensors that would turn the lights on and off depending on the time of the day. “We also want to restore the old statue of Sri Chamrajendra Wadiyar, which has developed some cracks,” Jagadeesh said.

The department also seeks to undertake rainwater harvesting, fencing of the lake, and repair of the revetment wall at the lake bed. The proposal includes putting up new benches, dustbins, and smart boards that will reveal real-time temperature and humidity.

“The tourism department will have to get back to us on what works can be taken up by them, following which they will have to send consultants to study the area for a feasibility report,” Jagadeesh added.
Besides Lalbagh, the horticulture department has also lined up similar steps for its properties in Cubbon Park in the city, Kemmangundi hill station, Nandi Hills and the Karnataka Siri Horticulture garden in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

“If some works are not covered by the tourism department, we will approach BBMP to take it up under its smart city project,” Jagadeesh said. “We have already proposed development of footpath in 170 acres in Cubbon Park under the smart city project, for which the civic body is yet to get back to us. We are also looking at funds under Corporate social responsibility activities,” he added.

