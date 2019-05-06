Home Cities Bengaluru

Two women assaulted by kin over trivial issue

The injured has been identified as Dr Kairunnisa Khathun and her mother Shameen Banu.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old dentist on Sunday filed a case at Pulakeshinagar police station alleging that the mother and she were brutally attacked by their relatives in front of their house on MM Road. The victim after recovering in a private hospital gave a statement before the police. The incident took place on April 26. The injured has been identified as Dr Kairunnisa Khathun and her mother Shameen Banu.

The police said Khathun, who is currently bedridden, alleged in her complaint that she had gone out and came to know that her mother Banu was locked inside a room and was being harassed by her in-laws over a trivial issue. She immediately rushed and parked her car in front of the gate. Her sister-in-law Asma Abdul and brother Khalil, who is an auto driver, objected to her car being parked and forced her to remove the vehicle. As she got out from the car, the duo pushed her and stood on her stomach. Khathun suffered from multiple fractures and raised an alarm before she was rushed to a private hospital. Meanwhile, the accused thrashed her mother who was inside the house. A case has been filed and the accused are yet to be arrested.

Khathun further said: “Asma and Abdul often created ruckus in the house and neighbours did not come for help when they were assaulting me. The police came to the hospital and took the statement on Sunday as I am not able to walk or stand.”A senior police officer said there is a property dispute and the family has been fighting for the last 12 years.

