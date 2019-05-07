Bengaluru: Two killed after car collides with truck

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were killed on the spot while another was injured after their car rammed into a truck in Yadehalli village near Nelamangala on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Mehabub Khan (19) and Syed Kareem (21), from Tumakuru. Harshad, who was injured, has been shifted to Victoria Hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The police said the incident occurred around 8.30 am when they were coming to the city. Harshad, who was driving the car, took a sudden right turn and a container truck, going to Tumakuru, collided with the car.

Khan and Kareem were killed on the spot. Police have taken the statement of the truck driver. Harshad’s negligence is blamed for the accident. Traffic was affected on NH-4 for a while following the mishap. Nelamangala traffic police rushed to the spot and towed both vehicles away after the bodies were sent for postmortem.